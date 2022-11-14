Home Health Diabetes: Screening in the suburbs
Health

Promote equal and widespread access to local care, and remember the importance of diabetes prevention and early diagnosis. On a national level, but above all on the territory, with a focus on the outskirts of large urban centers and other areas of the country where the highest prevalence rates of the disease and its complications are recorded. This is the goal of the project “Diabetes is a very common disease”, presented today by the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and the Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD) on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

World Diabetes Day: focus on the "silent pandemic"

The alarm of the doctors

The initiative, presented at the headquarters of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) in Rome on the occasion of the event “Diabetes and access to treatment: if not now, when?”, Sanctions the birth of the Federation of Italian Diabetes Societies (or FESDI , which brings together SID and AMD). An alliance aimed at reminding national and international institutions and citizens how much this disease is now a health priority, which in our country alone affects over 4 million people, to which we must add at least another million patients who do not they still received a diagnosis.

Diabetes: Patient Requests

Too many sick people without drugs

The project launched by the FESDI lasts one year, and aims to put in the spotlight the need to extend, also in Italy, specialized assistance and treatments to all people with diabetes: to date we are stopped at 30%. To do this, prevention campaigns and itinerant screening are planned on the territory and in the suburbs, with the involvement of pharmacies; workshops in institutional settings in the various regions and in Parliament to raise awareness among policy makers on issues such as prevention, cardiovascular risk, obesity, depression and stress, physical activity and the fight against sedentary lifestyle, diabetes in the social context , assistance, costs of care. The results of the initiative will be presented on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day of 2023.

Diabetes. All new therapies

A pathology of discomfort

“Diabetes, in some respects, is a disease linked to socio-economic barriers that inevitably have repercussions on lifestyle and self-care”, comments Graziano Di Cianni, President of the Association of Doctors Diabetologists AMD. “In the suburbs and in the most disadvantaged areas, in fact, diabetes is more frequent. The goal of AMD and SID is to get right here, developing, in synergy with the actors involved in the area, such as general managers, pharmacists, psychologists and nurses, and with local institutions, initiatives for the promotion of screening, information and awareness raising through which to make diabetes known and, at the same time, offer institutional ideas for better management of the disease “.

Regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes: the stem cell revolution

