Type 2 diabetes is a common disease in western nations. Various factors such as age, weight or lifestyle can promote the development of diabetes. Many people are already showing the first signs of type 2 diabetes, but do not know that these are signs of the disease.

This self-test can help you to determine your personal risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes and to identify any early signs of the disease. Please note, however, that this test only allows an assessment, but does not allow a reliable diagnosis. To be sure, you should seek medical advice. Early diagnosis and therapy can help to avoid possible secondary diseases of diabetes such as blindness, kidney problems or cardiovascular disorders.

