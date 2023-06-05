Diabetes: Stomach cells modified to produce insulin

Innovative research discovers how stomach cells can become “producers” of insulin, eradicating diabetes in tests on mice.

American researchers have managed to heal mice from diabetes thanks to transplantation of human stomach cells reprogrammed to produce insulinthe hormone secreted by the pancreas to keep sugar levels under control (glycemia) in the blood. The details of the research “Stomach-derived human insulin-secreting organoids restore glucose homeostasis” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Nature Cell Biology.

As you know, people with type 1 diabetes and severe type 2 diabetes need constant injections of insulin to regulate blood sugar. These diseases, in fact, determine the destruction / alteration of the beta cells present within the islets of Langherans in the pancreasresponsible for the secretion of this hormone.

This need leads to a reduction in the quality of life and risks associated with a potential ineffectiveness in controlling the glucose under certain circumstances. Through transplantation of these gastric cells converted into “beta-cell-like” in the form of aggregates – called organoids – able to secrete insulin could change the lives of millions of people around the world. At the moment it is only an experimental project, but the efficacy demonstrated in mouse models (mice) affected by diabetes is undoubtedly very promising

Transforming human stomach cells into cells capable of secreting insulin to treat diabetes and demonstrating its effectiveness was an international research team led by scientists from the Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Medicine in New York, who collaborated close contact with colleagues from the Department of Microbiology-Infectivology and Immunology of Laval University (Canada), Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard University School of Medicine.

The scientists, coordinated by Professor Qiao Zhouprofessor of regenerative medicine and member of theHartman Institute for Therapeutic Organ Regeneration at the New York university, they reached this result after 15 years of experimentation.

The research began by converting other pancreatic cells into beta cellsthrough the activation of three transcription factors (proteins called NGN3 e PDX1-MAFA) that control gene expression, as specified in a Weill Cornell Medicine press release. In 2016, Professor Zhou and his colleagues discovered that some cells in the stomach can also be reprogrammed in the same way to produce insulin

“The stomach produces its own hormone-secreting cells, and stomach cells and pancreatic cells are adjacent in the embryonic stage of development, so in this sense it is not entirely surprising that gastric stem cells can be so easily transformed into similar- insulin-secreting beta cells,” explained Dr. Zhou.

These human gastric cells, technically called gastric insulin-secreting cells (GINS), were grown in the laboratory into organoids and then implanted in mice with diabetes, where they successfully controlled the disease by starting to secrete the hormone and naturally balance the levels of glucose in the blood. The transplanted organoids were able to control sugar for as long as six months after implantation, suggesting long-lasting functioning that can be very valuable to patients.

“GINS organoids acquired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in 10 days and restored glucose homeostasis over 100 days in diabetic mice after transplantation, providing proof of concept for a promising approach for treating diabetes,” explained the authors in the study abstract

These GINS cells could be obtained from intestinal stem cells, which are abundant and can be converted into any cell in the body. Patients would be transplanted with their own cells, in order to reduce the risk of rejection of organoids by the immune system. It must be reiterated that these are preclinical results and many years could pass before we can see these organoids applied in the clinical setting (on humans).

