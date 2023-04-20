Diabetes: Symptoms, Causes & Types

© Getty Images/digitalskillet

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease that occurs frequently in Germany. Type 2 diabetes is particularly common. The more people know about the risk of diabetes, the causes and the symptoms, the sooner they can be recognized and countermeasures taken. In the following we will introduce you to the different types, causes and signs of the metabolic disease and explain how you can prevent the disease.

When people talk about diabetes, they usually mean diabetes mellitus. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disorder of sugar metabolism. Hence the colloquial term “diabetes”.

There are different forms of diabetes mellitus that have different causes and symptoms and that require different treatments. The most common forms are type 1 and type 2 diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for about 90 percent of cases. The hormone plays a role in both diseases Insulin plays an important role.

How insulin affects blood sugar levels

Sugar is one of the carbohydrates and is an important source of energy. We consume sugar not only through sweets, but mainly in the form of starch, for example in cereals or potatoes. In the course of digestion, our body breaks down the carbohydrates and glucose is produced. This increases the blood sugar level, i.e. the amount of sugar in the blood.

In order for this sugar to be able to get from the blood into the body cells, where the energy is needed, the body’s own hormone insulin is required. When blood sugar levels rise, certain cells in the pancreas (called Langerhans cells) release insulin into the blood, which then helps transport sugar into the cells, thereby lowering blood sugar levels.

However, when the pancreas no longer produces enough insulin, or when the cells no longer respond properly to insulin, glucose stops moving from the blood to the cells. While the organs are “starving” because no sugar is getting into them, the sugar concentration in the blood is very high.

Some of the excess sugar is excreted in the urine. This leads to the urine taking on a sweet taste – which was actually used in the past to diagnose diabetes. Hence the name of the disease: Diabetes mellitus means “honey-sweet flow”.

Types and causes of diabetes

Diabetes mellitus can have a wide variety of causes. A distinction is made between the following forms of diabetes, depending on the cause:

At the Typ-1-Diabetes The insulin-producing cells of the pancreas (beta cells) are usually already destroyed in childhood or adolescence by an immune process (i.e. an autoimmune disease) – because of this early occurrence, it is also referred to as juvenile diabetes. In this form of diabetes there is a so-called absolute insulin deficiency.

The insulin-producing cells of the pancreas (beta cells) are usually already destroyed in childhood or adolescence by an immune process (i.e. an autoimmune disease) – because of this early occurrence, it is also referred to as juvenile diabetes. In this form of diabetes there is a so-called absolute insulin deficiency. Typ-2-Diabetes It is usually a result of being overweight, lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet. This form develops gradually: over time, the body cells become less sensitive to the insulin present (insulin resistance), while the insulin-forming cells produce less insulin at the same time. Type 2 diabetes is also called adult-onset diabetes. However, this should not hide the fact that younger adults can also develop this form of diabetes.

It is usually a result of being overweight, lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet. This form develops gradually: over time, the body cells become less sensitive to the insulin present (insulin resistance), while the insulin-forming cells produce less insulin at the same time. Type 2 diabetes is also called adult-onset diabetes. However, this should not hide the fact that younger adults can also develop this form of diabetes. Under the unofficial name Typ-3-Diabetes summarizes a very diverse group of different and very rare forms of diabetes. The causes here are: genetic defects in the beta cells that impede the release of insulin (MODY forms) genetic defects in insulin action (e.g. Rabson-Mendenhall syndrome) Diseases of the pancreas (eg chronic pancreatitis or cystic fibrosis) hormonal disorders (e.g. Cushing’s syndrome or acromegaly) Medications or chemicals (such as corticosteroids or thyroid hormones taken) Infections (such as cytomegaly) unusual forms of immune-mediated diabetes (e.g. insulin autoimmune syndrome) other genetic causes (e.g. Wolfram syndrome or Down syndrome)

summarizes a very diverse group of different and very rare forms of diabetes. The causes here are: gestational diabetes (Gestational diabetes) is a type of diabetes that – as its name suggests – is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy, regardless of whether the disease previously existed undiagnosed. This is usually type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

(Gestational diabetes) is a type of diabetes that – as its name suggests – is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy, regardless of whether the disease previously existed undiagnosed. This is usually type 1 or type 2 diabetes. LADA (latent autoimmune diabetes in adults) is a special form of type 1 diabetes that occurs with a delay and only occurs in adults. It is often mistaken for type 2 diabetes in the early stages and only gradually develops the typical characteristics of type 1 diabetes.

Causes of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes mellitus. While type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, the development of type 2 diabetes is often influenced by one’s own lifestyle: the trigger is often a combination of an unhealthy diet, too little exercise and being overweight.

Being overweight means that the organs need more and more insulin before they can let the blood sugar into the cells. One speaks of insulin resistance, an important harbinger of diabetes mellitus. At the same time, the years of overproduction of insulin, which the increased need brings with it, leads to a kind of “exhaustion” of the insulin-producing cells. This means that insulin is still being produced, but not enough. Experts therefore speak of a relative lack of insulin.

In addition to the factors mentioned, the risk factors also include smoking, increased blood pressure and increased blood lipid levels. However, a genetic predisposition, advanced age or certain medications (e.g. cortisone) can also play a role in the development of the disease.

Symptoms and signs of diabetes

Early detection of diabetes is important in order to start appropriate treatment and avoid complications. But how do you recognize diabetes?

Possible signs or symptoms of diabetes include:

excessive thirst

increased Urge to urinate and passing large amounts of urine – especially at night

a tendency to infections, such as urinary tract infections

Tiredness, exhaustion and loss of performance

poorly healing wounds

dry and itchy skin

Leg cramps due to excessive urination (loss of magnesium and potassium)

excessive or decreased sweating

blurred vision (blur)

Type 2 diabetes usually develops slowly over years, while type 1 diabetes tends to break out within weeks. Unexplained weight loss and gastrointestinal problems can also occur with this form of the disease.

Diabetes symptoms: differences in women and men?

Some diseases, such as a heart attack, have quite different symptoms in women and men. In diabetes, on the other hand, there are hardly any differences between the sexes. It should be noted, however, that women are often more affected by vascular damage caused by diabetes due to hormonal differences. That means their risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack as a result of diabetes is higher than in men.

Other symptoms of diabetes in women are prolonged and increased menstrual bleeding and more severe menstrual symptoms. In men, diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction.

What happens if diabetes is not recognized?

If diabetes goes unnoticed or not treated adequately, the permanently elevated blood sugar can lead to serious complications. For example, the lack of insulin can lead to a diabetic coma Nausea, vomiting and unconsciousness occur.

Due to the high blood sugar content, damage to the vessels develops over time, which can cause irreparable damage to the eyes, feet, heart, kidneys or other organs. Diabetics therefore have an increased risk of diseases such as nerve damage, strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure, high blood pressure or erectile dysfunction.

Gestational diabetes primarily puts the child at risk. In addition, a so-called pregnancy poisoning (gestosis) can develop.

The problem with diabetes is the usually slow development through increasing insulin resistance. Many internal organs are already affected while the disease is not yet known or the symptoms and signs are not yet obvious.

Therapy does not always require insulin

The large number of possible complications shows how important diabetes therapy is. Treatment depends on the cause and form of the disease.

Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong injections of insulin. In the case of type 2 diabetes, a change in diet and lifestyle, for example in the form of more exercise, is one of the most important measures. In addition, tablets (so-called antidiabetics) and, if taking tablets are no longer sufficient, insulin injections can help to lower blood sugar levels.

Prevent type 2 diabetes: You can do that

Not all forms of diabetes can be prevented. But with regard to the most common form, type 2 diabetes, a health-conscious lifestyle is the most important measure to reduce the risk of diabetes.

The following tips are suitable for the prevention of type 2 diabetes:

Avoid being overweight and, above all, fight against existing abdominal fat. Get moving: The World Health Organization recommends adults get at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Eat a healthy diet: Above all, reduce your consumption of fat (particularly animal fat), sugar, Salt, soft drinks and alcohol and instead focus more on fiber (e.g. in fruit, vegetables and whole grain products), fish and omega-3 fatty acids (e.g. in linseed oil or herring). Get enough sleep and relax enough, because lack of sleep and stress can have a negative impact on blood sugar levels. Avoid high blood pressure, because this increases the risk of secondary diseases in combination with diabetes. Refrain from smoking as it has a negative effect on the metabolism.

ICD codes for this disease: E14.-

Updated: 04/20/2023



Author: Nathalie Blanck; revised: Silke Hamann