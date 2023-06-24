Diabetes symptoms that show up in our mouth and teeth: be careful

Diabetes is a pathology that can also occur on our mouth and on our teeth. Dentist word.

Diabetes has a significant impact on the entire body, including the mouth and, of course, the teeth. The condition causes several symptoms, such as fruity breath and dry mouthbut there are also other less known ones, explains Rizwan Mahmood, a dentist with proven experience, to the newspaper Wales Online.

The mouth should be the first thing you check when looking for signs of danger. (Grantennistoscana.it)

According to the expert, in fact, many symptoms initially manifest themselves in the mouth, which is why “this should be the first element to check when looking for danger signs”. The list of symptoms also includes gum disease, which is common in people with diseases “such as diabetes, which can weaken the immune system, exposing it to the risk of infection”. Those who are affected by this pathology are even more a risk of incurring a periodontal disease, due to inflammation of the gums and bones around the teeth (in some cases it causes bad breath and even tooth loss).

What does it mean if your breath tastes like fruit

Dr Rizwan Mahmood points out that dry mouth due to lack of saliva is associated with other problems, such as ulceration. Additionally, diabetes also increases the risk of developing oral candidiasis, or oral thrush, as it can affect how the body reacts to infections.

There is a clear relationship between diabetes and mouth problems, although few of us are aware of it. (Grantennistoscana.it)

“Fruity breath can be a symptom of diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous and potentially fatal condition in which the blood sugar level is so high that it starts to turn acidic”. Finally, the dentist mentions bad breath in the list of symptoms, but also the loss of teeth or the simple fact that they “join”.

The connection between diabetes and mouth problems

In short, there is a clear relationship between diabetes and mouth problems, even if few of us are aware of it. Dental hygiene is always essential, but there are some particular problems that the diabetic patient has to face despite correct cleaning of the teeth. Several scientific studies have found a double-stranded link between diabetes and gum disease, especially in the case of the most serious form of periodontal disease, periodontitis: those who suffer from it are at a higher risk of developing diabetes.

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, it is essential to inform your dentist immediately. (Grantennistoscana.it)

Here because if you are diagnosed with diabetes, it is essential to inform your dentist immediately. And it is advisable to carry out a check-up at least every six months and always report to the specialist any changes that have occurred in the clinical picture. Similarly, the doctor who follows the patient for diabetes should be kept up to date on his oral health. One of the first symptoms of gum disease, which should not be underestimated, is the bleeding of the gums and their swelling: in such situations a more in-depth check is essential.

Dental plaque bacteria are able to spread to the rest of the body through the bloodstream. And their presence in the body triggers an immune response that makes it more difficult to control blood sugar levels, and can worsen the clinical picture. The sensation of lack of saliva inside the oral cavity is often an indication of a more consistent formation of plaque or even bacterial infections. For all these reasons it is It is essential to adopt a correct oral care routine, with particular regard to the fight against cavities and bacteria with potential cascading effects. Brushing your teeth after every meal is always the first rule. And this goes for everyone.