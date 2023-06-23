Diabetes, the disease of the 21st century

The Lancet

The solution to unhealthy and unjust societies is no longer pills but reevaluating and reimagining our lives to provide opportunities to address racism and injustice, and to prevent major social determinants of disease (1).

New estimates published this week in The Lancet indicate that more than 1.31 billion people could be living with diabetes by 2050 worldwide. That’s 1.31 billion people living with a disease that alters lives, causes high death rates, and interacts with and exacerbates many other diseases. The increase in prevalence (up from 529 million in 2021) is linked to the increase in type 2 diabetes, which in turn is caused by an increase in the prevalence of obesity and demographic changes. In 2021, type 2 diabetes accounted for 90% of all diabetes prevalence. Most cases of diabetes are attributable to social risk factorssuch as a high body mass index, dietary risks, environmental and occupational risks, tobacco use, alcohol consumption and low physical activity, who thrive on the obesogenic way our environments are designed and the unfair way our resources and societies are organized.

In conjunction with the 83rd scientific session of theAmerican Diabetes Association, The Lancet e The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology they publish one series of articles on global inequality in diabetes. Two newspapers, one global and one focused on the United States, together tell the unfortunate and unfair story of diabetes. By 2045, as many as three out of four adults with diabetes will live in low- and middle-income countries. Currently, only 10% of people with diabetes living in these countries receive guideline-based diabetes care. Regardless of the economic category, in every country those who are discriminated against and marginalized suffer the greatest and worst consequences of diabetes. In the United States, where the burden of type 2 diabetes in young people has nearly doubled in the past 20 years, it is highest among Black or Indigenous American populations.

The first article in the series shows how structural racism and geographical inequality amplify the social determinants of health and influence the care and treatment to which people with diabetes have access. This leads to higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes and worse clinical outcomes in populations experiencing racism and oppression. While The Lancet Commission on Diabetes highlighted the social and environmental factors that lead to type 2 diabetes and called for population-based prevention strategies, racism was not taken into account. At this year’s World Health Assembly, the role of structural racism as a driver of diabetes, and other noncommunicable diseases, was not the focus. Another article in the series, on possible interventions, highlights the importance of equitable partnerships, increasing community capacity and trust, changing the ecosystem and improving the clinical practice environment. These initiatives remain limited and finding funding for them is often difficult.

A much larger and more ambitious agenda is needed to address centuries of injustices that have followed the well-trodden paths of power and colonization.

The focus instead remains on biomedical interventions and new devices. Estimates for the global type 2 diabetes drug market over the next decade vary widely, with some exceeding $100 billion. Overall, global diabetes-related healthcare spending is estimated to rise to $1.054 billion by 2045. The excitement surrounding GLP-1 agonists and new drug combinations that help control blood sugar and reduce body weight is understandable. But as Rupa Marya and Raj Patel write in their book Inflamed Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injusticethe solution to unhealthy and unjust societies is no longer pills but to reevaluate and reimagine our lives to provide opportunities to address racism and injustice, and to prevent major societal drivers of disease. Addressing structural racism must become a core component of preventive strategies and health promotion, areas that invariably receive too little investment. For example, EU countries spent on average 2.8% of health expenditure on preventive care in 2018. While COVID-19 has provided an opportunity to rethink how ministries of health spend their money, little appears to have changed in terms of how much is being invested in public health.

Diabetes will be a dominant disease this century. How the healthcare community deals with diabetes over the next two decades will determine population health and life expectancy for the next 80 years. The world has failed to understand the social nature of diabetes and has underestimated the true scale and magnitude of the threat posed by the disease. The estimates of Global Burden of Diseases 2021 and the series Lancet Global Inequity in Diabetes they are an urgent invitation to correct course.

Editorial, Diabetes- a defining disease of the 21st century, Lancet, 2023 – 401:2087 – June 24, 2023. Our translation, as ours are the subtitles and bold