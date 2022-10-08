Home Health Diabetes, the drink recommended for breakfast to reduce blood sugar
Health

Diabetes, the drink recommended for breakfast to reduce blood sugar

by admin
Diabetes, the drink recommended for breakfast to reduce blood sugar

People with type 2 diabetes know, or should know, that it is a condition where food and drink can help or hinder blood sugar levels. In particular, there is a drink that is really recommended for breakfast because it allows you to keep sugars at a stable level. In fact, a study has shown that the consumption of milk in the morning helps to lower blood sugar throughout the day. According to what this research supports, a change in the breakfast routine can give undoubted advantages for the management of type 2 diabetes. Scholars, as reported by Greenme.it, have found that milk consumed with breakfast cereals reduces the postprandial blood glucose concentration relative to water. This is thanks to the high presence of milk proteins which would reduce the glycemic load and the glucose concentration in the postprandial blood.

Foto: Shutterstock Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com
Read also: >> DIABETES, HOW TO AVOID GLUCOSE PEAKS? BEWARE OF THESE FOODS, THEY ARE THE WORST

© breaking latest news

See also  Building muscle for at least 30-60 minutes a week reduces the risk of mortality by 20%

You may also like

Vine leaves, so nobody uses them: it’s a...

Vitamin D deficiency, pay attention to these 5...

if you bought this product, please take it...

Covid, towards the revision of the quarantine but...

“Here’s how it was possible”

Bivalent vaccines against variants, the Region strengthens the...

Covid, towards the revision of the quarantine but...

Big Brother Vip, one of the VIPs lives...

Food recall, urgent notice from the Ministry: you...

Listeria, 75 year old dies in Campobasso hospitalized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy