People with type 2 diabetes know, or should know, that it is a condition where food and drink can help or hinder blood sugar levels. In particular, there is a drink that is really recommended for breakfast because it allows you to keep sugars at a stable level. In fact, a study has shown that the consumption of milk in the morning helps to lower blood sugar throughout the day. According to what this research supports, a change in the breakfast routine can give undoubted advantages for the management of type 2 diabetes. Scholars, as reported by Greenme.it, have found that milk consumed with breakfast cereals reduces the postprandial blood glucose concentration relative to water. This is thanks to the high presence of milk proteins which would reduce the glycemic load and the glucose concentration in the postprandial blood.

