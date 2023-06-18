Diabetes, the fruit you can eat while keeping blood sugar in balance

The fruit recommended for those suffering from diabetes must certainly be low in sugar. Here is the list of those granted for this pathology.

people suffering from diabetes must be very careful when consuming fruit, it is a highly sugary food that many do not welcome but eaten in the right quantity it can contain vitamins, minerals and fibres, which are important for our body.

Which fruit is recommended?

The oranges: they are a great snack before lunch and have a dinner IG low and are rich in antioxidant vitamins and can also be squeezed and drunk.

they are a great snack before lunch and have a dinner low and are rich in antioxidant vitamins and can also be squeezed and drunk. And bodies: apples are rich in fiber and antioxidants, they are found in all seasons and give a sense of satiety that makes you feel good for several hours.

apples are rich in fiber and antioxidants, they are found in all seasons and give a sense of satiety that makes you feel good for several hours. Strawberries: strawberries are tasty and rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants and are low in sugar.

strawberries are tasty and rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants and are low in sugar. The pears: pears with a low glycemic GI is a fruit that helps to contain low blood sugar levels.

pears with a low glycemic GI is a fruit that helps to contain low blood sugar levels. Peaches: peaches are juicy and rich in vitamin C, it is advisable to eat peaches that are not too ripe so as not to run into a high level of sugar.

peaches are juicy and rich in vitamin C, it is advisable to eat peaches that are not too ripe so as not to run into a high level of sugar. Dried fruit: even dried fruit can be used in small doses to control blood sugar levels, among which there are walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds.

Instead, the fruit absolutely not recommended are: persimmons, bananas, figs, grapes, candied fruit and fruit in syrup. Industrial fruit juices containing additional sugars are also not recommended. These combined with sweets are to be avoided.

When and in what doses should it be eaten?

It would be advisable to eat fruit away from meals because combined with the rest of the meal it could increase the glycemic level especially if taken after carbohydrates such as pasta, pizza and bread.

Fruit with less sugar content such as kiwis, apples, pears, oranges, strawberries, grapefruit can be consumed every day in limited quantities, maximum two portions per day.

Another product that can be taken in place of fruit can be yogurt as it contains few carbohydrates and is rich in calcium, protein, vitamin D and potassium. According to some research, probiotic yogurt is the most suitable since it reduces inflammation.

To conclude, fruit for those suffering from diabetes can be an essential source of vitamins, the important thing is that it should be assimilated in the right doses to keep glycemic levels stable, remember to always follow the advice of doctors in order not to run into unpleasant situations.