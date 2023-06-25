Home » Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one. «An epochal change for the quality of life»
Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one. «An epochal change for the quality of life»

Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one. «An epochal change for the quality of life»

The presentation of the results of the phase III study which concludes the path of the new Icodec insulin was scheduled for Saturday 24 June in San Diego (USA) during the Session of the ADA American Diabetes Association.

The data show that the new “slow-release” basal insulin, which can be administered subcutaneously only once a week instead of once a day, does not lead to an increased risk of hypoglycemia, but rather improves glycemic control compared to daily insulin.

The results of the double-blind, multicenter phase III study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited to make it available for marketing for patients with diabetes worldwide who are estimated to exceed 500 million.

