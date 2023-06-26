Home » Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one.
Health

Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one.

by admin
Diabetes, the new weekly insulin more effective than the daily one.

The presentation of the results of the phase III study which concludes the path of the new Icodec insulin was scheduled for Saturday 24 June in San Diego (USA) during the Session of the ADA American Diabetes Association.

The data show that the new “slow-release” basal insulin, which can be administered subcutaneously only once a week instead of once a day, does not lead to an increased risk of hypoglycemia, but rather improves glycemic control compared to daily insulin.

The results of the double-blind, multicenter phase III study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited to make it available for marketing for patients with diabetes worldwide who are estimated to exceed 500 million.

See also  the last of the unobtainable drugs

You may also like

Five per thousand 2022: the fight against cancer...

Bari, death threats to the carabinieri. Sisto: «Evaluate...

Nannini Srl / Ministry of Health Nr

“Other than Schlein’s accusations: the government is going...

Loaded with listeria: manufacturer recalls meat salad

This is the best sparkling water on sale...

After a tick bite, Rene is paralyzed from...

High blood pressure: today’s and tomorrow’s effective treatments

«There is a notable difference with Southern Italy»

Fighting the spider moth: What helps against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy