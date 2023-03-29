Diabetes is a disease that unfortunately affects many people. Not everyone knows that there is a drug that can help those with this pathology as much as a fruit.

There are several tips that can lead us to lower blood sugar and therefore to feel better and not only for those who are really affected by the disease. But let’s look more clearly.

First we want to tell you that these are simple c’sFood advice, which does not replace a cure and which, above all, if you suffer from diabetes, you must consult with specialized doctors and that they can help you take the right path. So be wary of those who offer you miraculous cures in the face of a disease which in many cases unfortunately leads to lifelong insulin intake.

We also remember that even in healthy elements it is important to keep blood sugar low and not to prevent the disease from appearing later, but also for a matter of diet. In fact, nutritionists always recommend associating vegetables or dried fruit when eating a carbohydrate or sugar, including fruit which is naturally rich in them. Now, however, let’s analyze what this fruit is and how it acts, which in some cases can prove to be very important.

Lower blood sugar, the solution in a fruit

To lower blood sugar we can get a huge help from peanuts. These provide the body with an important contribution of fibres, vitamins and mineral salts. But beware of the fact that they contain many calories and can prove to be a double-edged sword. They must therefore be consumed with great care without ever exaggerating.

Among their abilities is that of slowing down the metabolism and thus allowing us to slowly absorb what we eat and therefore also not to raise the glycemic curve. The advice is to eat peanuts especially in the morning so that they keep our values ​​under control throughout the day. Obviously we are talking about the unsalted fruit, the normal one without salt or various fries. Per the day the recommended dose is that of 30 grams.

Obviously there are many things to analyze and therefore we advise you, se volete take them, to refer you to a nutritionist and therefore to get help to lose weight if you need it. In addition, you must pay attention to the fact that allergies to peanuts are not rare allergies that lead to very strong effects such as anaphylactic shock and consequent death by suffocation. Be careful and you will have good results.