Diabetes is a chronic disease that can have serious health consequences. But how do you keep blood sugar levels at bay? Here are the 3 spices that can prevent the onset of the disease

Il diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high blood glucose levels, due to an altered amount of insulin.

Blood sugar levels show the amount of glucose, while the glycemic index expresses the ability of carbohydrates, contained in food, to raise blood sugar.

It is interesting to know that there are several natural remedies which can help us lower blood sugar and blood sugar levels, and among these we find spices. Read also: So high blood sugar really causes type 2 diabetes (and would depend on the chemicals that glucose releases)

black pepper

Il black pepper it is obtained by grinding the peppercorns, which are dried berries of the plant Piper nigrum.

This spice has numerous benefits, which is why it has been used as a healing spice for thousands of years.

As for diabetes, black pepper improves insulin sensitivity and has an anti-hyperglycemic effect.

Cinnamon

Another spice effective in case of diabetes is cinnamonalso known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

In a study it was seen how the intake of this spice, both whole and as an extract, can lead to a lowering of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

Therefore, it is believed that the intake of cinnamon can have an immediate impact in lowering blood sugar levels, allowing total blood sugar to be controlled.

Read also: Cinnamon, the amazing spice against diabetes: 5 ways it manages to regulate insulin and blood sugar

Curcuma

Last but not least is the curcumawhich has been shown to help reduce and prevent type 2 diabetes.

So, for research turmeric helps delay the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus in people at higher risk.

But how can it prevent this condition? According to the researchers, everything would depend on the anti-inflammatory properties of curcuminoids, which act on beta-cells.

In a nutshell i curcuminoidi they are able to release insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

