Diabetes is perhaps one of the most widespread diseases in the world, only in Italy there seem to be about 3.2 million people who claim to be affected by this problem.

Diabetes is a syndrome in which the blood glucose level is too high. To diagnose it, just carry out a simple blood test too home using a blood glucose meter with lancets and test strips.

If they come out values of (fasting) blood glucose equal to or greater than 126 the test must be repeated but if the condition exists, it is presumed diabetes.

To understand if you suffer from this pathology always pay attention to specific suspicious symptoms which denote a change in one’s physique, even sudden.

A situation that requires adequate drug treatment and cash checks but which must also be followed up with aadequate daily food diet.

For this you need maximum attention and one active lifestyle who prefers the respect of Mediterranean diet in which there is a great abundance of unsaturated fats, lean meats, whole grains, fruits and vegetables and oily fish.

For those who want to deepen the topic we talked about it in the article “Diet for diabetes sufferers: what to eat, weekly schedule and foods to avoid“.

Since last May it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration a new drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, namely tirzepatide.

This in fact, after careful Educationproved invaluable in the decrease the blood sugar level more rapidly.

However, in view of this medicine arriving on the market, we give priority to some foods, even better some drinks, which help to keep blood sugar at bay. Here’s what it is.

Lowered blood sugar, try these drinks – they make a difference

L’glycemic index for those who suffer from diabetes it is a dangerous factor for those who suffer from this pathology, so you must pay attention to everything you consume and drink!

MILK AND CEREALS

One studio published in the Journal of Dairy Science by the universities of Guelphe and Toronto a few months ago explained that milk consumed with cereals for breakfast reduces postprandial blood glucose concentration.

This is thanks to the high presence of milk proteins which would reduce the total glycemic load in the blood even many hours after its consumption.

As GreenMe also explains, “skim milk and semi-skim milk are the best options. The first contains, for example, about 91 calories, 0.61 g of fat, 12 g of carbohydrates and 9 g of protein.“. A healthy choice that helps keep glucose checked regularly without too much effort.

GREEN TEA

Drinking green tea at least 3 times a week reduces it -20% risk of developing cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack. Of the -22% instead of dying from fatal cardiovascular events.

This is because green tea is one rich source of antioxidantstherefore an excellent ally to prevent chronic diseases and premature skin aging problems.

Plus a cup of green tea a day also allows you to purify the liver of sugars and ensure its proper functioning.

CUMIN HERBAL TEA

Also recommended for lower blood sugar e reduce the sense of hunger, for this reason even international stars love it! Better if drunk early in the morning before breakfast, excellent both hot and lukewarm.

KOMBUCHA

Kombucha is a highly sparkling drink, obtained from the fermentation of sweetened tea. It would seem a contradiction but in reality assumed regularly it is capable of slow down the digestion of carbohydratesreducing blood sugar levels, and consequent liver and kidney function.