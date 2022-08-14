Diabetes mellitus is a lifelong disease characterized by an abundance of sugars, or glucose, in the blood, known as hyperglycemia. It is divided into two main forms: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Hyperglycemia can be caused by a poor creation of insulin, the hormone that regulates the level of glucose in the blood, or by its lack of action. Type 1 diabetes is characterized by the complete absence of insulin secretion, while type 2 diabetes is specified by a decreased sensitivity of the organism to insulin, generally generated by the target tissues, and by a reduced secretion of insulin from part of the pancreas.

It can gradually worsen over time and settles on the basis of a pre-existing condition of insulin resistance. Type 2 diabetes is a high-spreading disease worldwide and the majority of it is growing all the time. There are also other forms of diabetes linked to genetic defects in beta cell function or insulin action, diseases of the exocrine pancreas, induced by drugs or chemicals, and “gestational” diabetes which can appear precisely during pregnancy. The first treatment is pharmacological for some (with type 1 diabetes), but for most of those with type 2 diabetes a well balanced diet, with the supply of complete nutrients, is therapeutic and cooperates to keep the level under control. blood sugar.

Diabetes: these super foods lower blood sugar: “fantastic”

The perfect diet for this condition isn’t difficult or restrictive. Although having to administer a daily caloric intake identical to that of a non-diabetic person in relation to physical constitution, sex, age, height and work activity, it must have four objectives: glycemic control, achievement and maintenance of body weight, the prevention and treatment of the main cardiovascular risk factors, the maintenance of a state of good health not only physical but also mental.

One super food he recommends for lowering insulin levels is avocado. Rich in fat, but not the kind that is bad for the figure, but the one that helps in slowing the release of sugar into the blood, leading to less insulin production. These are monounsaturated fats.

So here is a highly recommended food to lower blood sugar levels and accompany your diabetic diet.