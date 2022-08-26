Diabetes refers to a chronic disease characterized by the presence of high levels of glucose in the blood and due to a changed measure or function of insulin. Insulin is the hormone, created by the pancreas, which allows glucose to enter cells and its derivative use as an energy source.

When this process is impaired, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream. Nutrition greatly conditions this pathology, in fact to many foods that allow us to be able to control diabetes, there are as many that must be avoided because they can increase this pathology. Following a regular diet is an excellent habit for everyone, but it is even more essential for people with diabetes. A healthy diet helps prevent many complications from the disease. Let’s see which dietary precautions to follow.

Diabetes: this is what you absolutely must NOT eat

Breakfast is very important for balancing your daily diet, but often the frenetic pace can lead to having this meal at the bar, rather than at home. The consequence is that of having to adapt to the classic brioche, certainly very greedy, but also full of butter and therefore of saturated fats.

The American Diabetes Association recommends consuming less than 7% saturated fat as part of the all-day calorie count, and a croissant could throw that off balance. Much better to opt for a home breakfast with a bowl of cereal or low-fat yogurt. Drinks such as nectars and fruit juices are among the worst enemies of diabetes, because they represent a real pipeline of sugars 3.

Not all juices, however, are so harmful: there are also lines of low-calorie and low-sugar products. The best way is to prefer them by reading label 4, which informs you about the nutritional values ​​and allows you to choose correctly. Finally we have the fries. No wonder this typical fast food food is on the list.

In fact, French fries are loaded with saturated fat, sodium and calories. Although, several restaurants offer “fat-free chips”, it is in any case a “junk” food to be avoided. If possible, it would always be better to exchange this food with others, equally nutritious but healthier, such as raw or steamed vegetables that are excellent for munching. So here are which foods to absolutely avoid if you suffer from diabetes.