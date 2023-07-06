Home » Diabetes, tumors and hepatitis, fewer victims thanks to new drugs – Medicine
Orphan drugs for patients with rare diseases have increased from 7 in 2007 to more than 120. Thanks to therapies resulting from research and innovation, in 20 years in Italy mortality from chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes has decreased by 41% . The results of a sector that has made it possible to live more and better in Italy are described by the data presented at the National Assembly of Farmindustria.
Today two out of 3 people diagnosed with cancer survive after 5 years, while 30 years ago they were one out of 3. People recovered from hepatitis C thanks to the new antivirals are over 260 thousand in Italy. Vaccinations have made it possible to eradicate diseases and save millions of lives, as in the case of Covid. From innovative antibiotics to advanced therapies, “we respond to the health demand with very diversified innovation, which uses new research platforms and has made it possible to reach the historical record of over 20,000 drugs in development in the world, many of which are innovative”. explains Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria.
Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies have long been committed to the transition to a sustainable economy. In ten years they have reduced energy consumption by 37%. 55% are already committed to reducing the use of plastic in the production process.
In the pharmaceutical sector, where there are more and more companies that are certifying themselves for gender equality, there is also a number of children 45% higher than the national average. Measures for work-life balance are widespread: over 91% have been applying smart working for years, with part-time and flexible hours; 100% of employees are covered by social security and supplementary health care. Measures to which are added tools in support of women, with longer leave and maternity expectations; 55% of companies offer screening or check-up campaigns and 59% post-pregnancy psychological counselling.

