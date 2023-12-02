Diabetes, walking at a brisk pace greatly lowers the risk of the disease – breaking latest news

Study Shows Walking at a Brisk Pace Is Linked to Lower Risk of Diabetes

A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has revealed that walking at a brisk pace is associated with a significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The study, which involved Iranian, British, and Norwegian researchers, found that walking quickly, at a pace of around four kilometers per hour, is linked to a reduced risk of diabetes. The researchers were able to calculate that every additional kilometer per hour in walking speed translates into a 9% reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The global number of adults with type 2 diabetes is currently 537 million, and it is expected to reach 783 million by 2045. Given these staggering numbers, the study’s findings suggest that simple and economical physical activity, such as brisk walking, could be a simple solution to ward off the disease.

The scientists carried out a meta-analysis, analyzing studies that followed volunteers for a long period of time. The analysis included over 500 thousand adults from the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom and found that walking at a brisk pace was associated with a 15% to 39% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to walking at a slower pace.

However, the researchers recognize that there are significant biases in the studies, mostly related to incomplete adjustments for potentially influential factors and the way walking speed was interpreted. They also caution that participants with higher walking speed may be more likely to have better overall health, which could impact the results.

Despite these limitations, the study provides plausible explanations as to why brisk walking is protective for diabetes. Walking speed is an important indicator of general health and functional capacity, and higher walking speed is associated with better cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength, both linked to diabetes risk. Additionally, brisk walking is beneficial for weight loss, which can improve insulin sensitivity.

The study’s authors conclude that while strategies to increase walking time are beneficial, walking speed cannot be overlooked and may be associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. They emphasize the importance of physical activity for overall health and note that while not everyone can walk at a fast pace, those who can gain additional advantages.

With the rise in the number of diabetes cases worldwide, the study’s findings highlight the importance of incorporating brisk walking into daily routines to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

