Health

Diabetes, what is the best activity to control blood sugar: crazy study

by admin
Diabetes, what is the best activity to control blood sugar: crazy study

Running is good but be careful, a study found that even the running time is essential above all to combat diabetes

Run in Autumn (Canva)

The benefits of physical activity are now known by all and one of the most popular aerobic activities has always been the runningespecially to counter some specific ailments such as high blood sugar or cholesterol. There is no age or sex limit, moving around brings benefits and is one of the most widespread recommendations by doctors, however research has highlighted how even the schedule of aerobic activity affects your resultstruly incredible revelations that distort the common idea.

Running in the evening helps insulin resistance, science says

Diabetes when to run
Walking in running shoes (Fotorech from Pixabay)

Most of the Runners as we are used to seeing are early risers, in fact there are many runners who start their day with physical activity, sometimes getting up very early in the morning to do it before the working day begins, a study ofEuropean Association for the Study of Diabetes however, he turned everything upside down by emphasizing how the greatest benefits for this specific problem come precisely from late afternoon to evening.

Specifically, the association took into consideration the data relating to 775 patients with an average age of 56 years, all overweight, the analysis of the data showed that moderate to vigorous physical activity resulted in visible benefits in fighting insulin resistancel’Easd however, he had not imagined finding himself in front of such a discovery, above all by comparing the hours of activities.

See also  Assault on the Apple Store in Amsterdam: hours of fear for 70 people

The study has indeed shown how the patients used to cope with the effort from 12 to 18 o from 18 to 24 they had considerably lower blood sugar levels respectively of 18% he was born in 25%. Certainly not negligible numbers that will be taken into consideration, no more early risers, those who want to regulate blood sugar levels will have to wear running shoes before going to bed.

