Diabetes, which fruit to eat? Expert advice and what to know

I fruits I am a concentrate of vitamins and minerals very important for the well-being of the organism. Most of them are also rich in water and, therefore, help to preserve the body’s hydration. On closer inspection, however, most of these foods contain significant amounts of a substance that many people consume in excessive quantities. It’s about the sugarthe consumption of which should be kept under control especially by those suffering from diabetes.

what to know about fruits and diabetes — The one relating to fruit and al diabetes it is a hotly debated topic. “To clear the field of misunderstandings, it is good to point out immediately that even those with high blood sugar can consume any fruit, provided they do not exceed the quantity, combine it correctly and do not eat it on an empty stomach”, points out the Doctor Ilaria Prandoni, nutritionist biologist at the Palazzo della Salute – Wellness Clinic in Milan. Some fruits, such as apricots, strawberries, medlars, peaches, oranges and red fruits, have a lower sugar content, while others (bananas, figs, persimmons and grapes) have it higher. By moderating the quantity, even the latter can be consumed by those suffering from diabetes. A day should eat 2-3 portions of fruit of about 150 grams net of waste; if you want one of the more sugary varieties, you can reduce the portion by 50 grams. A particular case is represented by watermelon: having about half the sugars of the apple and containing a lot of water, a portion means 300 grams. See also Frontotemporal dementia, a new molecule capable of curing Bruce Willis: this is how it works

fruit and prevention — The peel of many fruits and the white skin of citrus fruits are rich in fibresubstances that reduce the intestinal absorption of sugars, lowering the glycemic peak. For this reason, when possible, fruit should be eaten with the skin on. “For the same reason, fresh fruit is preferred to juices, especially if industrial, many of which contain added sugars. Even if they don’t give the same feeling of satiety as the whole fruit, smoothies are better, provided however that you put the fruit in the blender with all the peel. To increase the satiating power and reduce the absorption of sugars, oilseeds, dried fruit in shell, of the yogurt or milk”, suggests Dr. Prandoni. Diabetic sufferers shouldn’t give up fruit because this food is rich in valuable vitamins and minerals, which also help to reduce inflammation, which plays an important role in the development of several chronic degenerative diseases, including diabetes itself. “The antioxidant substances and anti-inflammatories present in fruit help those who already suffer from it to keep diabetes under control and those who don’t have it to prevent it”, underlines the expert.