It is one of the most frequent and feared microvascular complications of diabetes mellitus and represents the leading cause of blindness in the world among adults of working age. It is diabetic retinopathy that arises as a complication of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. A rapidly spreading disease given that – according to Istat 2020 data – the prevalence of diagnosed diabetes in Italy is around 5.9%, equal to over 3.5 million people, with an increasing trend in recent years. The Italian health system estimates that around 10 billion euros are spent each year on the care of patients with diabetes, a figure that is increasing every year. of diabetic retinopathy there was also talk at FLORetina ICOOR 2022, one of the most important international congresses in the world on treatments for retinal diseases, which recently took place in Rome.

What is diabetic retinopathy

The main factor correlated to the onset of diabetic retinopathy is the duration of the diabetic disease: the prevalence of any form of retinopathy is, in fact, 20% after 5 years of duration of the diabetic disease, 40-50% after 10 years and more than 90% after the age of 20. “Glycemic control is the most important of the modifiable risk factors,” explains Stanislao Rizzo, director of the UOC of Ophthalmology at the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital, full professor of Ophthalmology at the Catholic University, and president of FLORetina ICOOR 2022. “ Other risk factors associated with the earlier onset and more rapid evolution of retinopathy are poor glyco-metabolic control and any concomitant arterial hypertension. It has been clearly demonstrated in clinical studies that optimizing glycemic control delays the onset and slows the worsening of retinopathy in diabetic patients.”

The two forms of diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy can be classified into two forms based on the presence or absence of new retinal vessels: nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy and the proliferative form. The latter is characterized by the abnormal development of retinal neovessels and/or of the optic disc, promoted by the retinal ischemia which characterizes the most serious stages of the disease. “Retinal ischemia – explains Rizzo – promotes the release of a vascular endothelial growth factor, VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor) responsible for the development of retinal new vessels as a response mechanism to damage”.





Retinal hemorrhages and neovascular glaucoma

These new vessels represent an attempt to make up for the reduced retinal perfusion but in reality they do not perform a beneficial action: “In fact, being newly formed vessels, they are immature and fragile and can therefore easily break and cause retinal or intravitreal hemorrhages with consequent visual reduction ”, continues the ophthalmologist who adds: “Furthermore, following the contraction of these fibrovascular membranes, there can be a tractional retinal detachment, which characterizes advanced diabetic ophthalmopathy”. When these new vessels, with the progression of the severity of the disease and the accompanying retinal ischemia, also develop in the anterior part of the eye, at the level of the iris, the conditions are created for a further fearsome complication of diabetic retinopathy, which is neovascular glaucoma. Considering that many complications of diabetic retinopathy are treatable if promptly recognized, and considering the growing number of affected patients, screening remains crucial for early diagnosis of the disease and prevention of blindness, and is recommended in all patients with diabetes mellitus.

The impact on quality of life

Diabetic retinopathy in the initial stages may not give any visual symptoms, which is why it is important that patients with diabetes mellitus undergo regular checks even in the absence of symptoms. “Unfortunately, diabetic retinopathy can sometimes lead to irreversible visual reduction, if not promptly treated, due to the onset of diabetic macular edema. It is an accumulation of intraretinal fluid in the central region of the retina, deriving from the increased vascular permeability induced by VEGF but also from inflammatory factors involved”, explains Rizzo.

Distorted vision

The presence of fluid in the central region of the retina leads to a misalignment of the photoreceptors with the consequent onset of distorted vision (also called metemorphopsia), i.e. the patient begins to complain of wavy vision. This can represent one of the earliest symptoms due to the presence of edema. Considering that the macula represents the central region of our retina, responsible for central visual acuity, i.e. the vision of details, and to which we owe our 10/10, with its progression, diabetic macular edema is often the cause of a significant reduction in central visual acuity that is sometimes irreversible if left untreated.

How is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy is primarily ophthalmoscopic: the first step is, in fact, a normal eye examination with evaluation of the fundus in mydriasis. Taking a color fundus photograph facilitates archiving and screening. If diabetic retinopathy is found, further diagnostic tests are needed based on the stage of the disease. “For example – explains Rizzo – retinal fluorescein angiography still represents the main exam to ascertain or not the presence of fearful retinal neovessels and/or of the optic disc, to evaluate the extension of the retinal ischemic areas and the possible presence of macular ischemia as well as to plan the subsequent laser treatment necessary in case of neovascular proliferations. It is an invasive test that involves the infusion of a dye intravenously”.

L’Oct angiography

One of the tests that has changed the management and treatment of patients with this disease is optical coherence tomography (OCT). The OCT allows, in a rapid and non-invasive way, to carry out transversal scans of the retina and therefore to evaluate the presence of diabetic macular edema and the integrity of the various retinal layers. “A further advance in technology – continues the ophthalmologist – has led to the development of OCT angiography which allows in a non-invasive way, and using the movement of red blood cells inside the retinal blood vessels as an intrinsic contrast medium, to visualize the chorioretinal circulation, quantitatively highlighting a possible reduction in vessel density at the macular level (macular ischemia) and/or the presence of areas of retinal ischemia at the level of the posterior pole”.

How can you intervene

Once the diagnosis has been made, today specialists have available drugs administered intravitreally that are effective for the treatment of diabetic macular edema: “Among these – explains Rizzo – an important role is played by anti-VEGF drugs and slow-release intravitreal steroids . The latter have the advantage of a longer duration of action, with a consequent lower frequency of injections for the patient and a broader spectrum of action as they are involved in various causal biological processes”.

What is the role of surgery

Surgery also plays an important role in managing complications of diabetic retinopathy, such as diabetic blood vitreous. In these cases, in fact, one of the main possible approaches is represented by vitrectomy (surgical removal of the vitreous humor, the vitreous gel contained in the back of the eye, in contact with the retina) and panphotocoagulative retinal laser (which the treatment of the entire retinal periphery). “Another surgical indication – specifies Rizzo – is represented by tractional retinal detachment, induced by the contraction of fibrovascular proliferations. Even in the case of diabetic macular epiretinal membrane and/or tractional diabetic macular edema due to the presence of membranes that ‘stretch’ the macula on the surface, surgical treatment with vitrectomy and removal by peeling of the epiretinal membrane may be indicated”.





The Floretina-ICOOR Congress 2022

The Floretina-ICOOR 2022 International Congress was recently held in Rome during which some innovations were presented concerning both the diagnostic and therapeutic fields of diabetic retinopathy. “The Congress demonstrates that we are in a moment of fervent diagnostic and therapeutic innovation in the field of diabetic retinopathy, with numerous and significant advances”, comments Rizzo, president of the Congress: “The participation in congress events of internationally renowned speakers, allowing the exchange of important scientific information, represents a fundamental and irreplaceable moment of diffusion of scientific culture with the aim of offering the tools to facilitate the prevention, early diagnosis and management of the complications of diabetic retinopathy”.

The new diagnostic technologies

An example of the innovation in progress today is the introduction of widefield and ultrawidefield diagnostic technologies (with a wide acquisition field), essential for obtaining more information on the stage of the disease and the presence of fearful complications (residual peripheral ischemic areas or peripheral neovessels) more quickly and accurately. “With these techniques – explains Professor Rizzo – it is possible to obtain with a single click images that even include up to 200° of the retinal surface, compared to the normal 30° of traditional angiography. Furthermore, recent studies show that the implementation and use of telematic screening could prove effective from the point of view of patient management, but also towards the caregiver and the authorities, helping to establish national screening programs”.

The role of Artificial Intelligence

Among the most interesting topics at the Congress was also that of the role of artificial intelligence in diabetic retinopathy: from screening, to diagnosis, to patient monitoring through the management of large quantities of diagnostic data available, up to the possibility of obtaining biomarkers useful for diagnostic and prognostic. “From a therapeutic point of view – concludes Rizzo – internationally renowned speakers have underlined the importance of therapies that interfere with inflammation, involved in the pathogenesis of this disease, and of new drugs that affect multiple pathogenic pathways. The advent of gene therapy in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy is also a highly innovative topic”.