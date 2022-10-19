news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – In Italy, over 1 million people with diabetes suffer from diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness among people of working age. To draw attention to this pathology, which can be easily identified thanks to fundus screening, “DIAmoci Un Occhio” was launched, a campaign promoted by the Association of Diabetologists (Amd) and the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid), made with the unconditional contribution of Abbvie.

“Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most serious complications of diabetes but remains largely under-diagnosed, negatively impacting the health outcomes of people with diabetes and the costs borne by the NHS for managing more complex cases,” he comments. the president Amd Graziano Di Cianni.

The disease is caused by damage to the blood vessels of the retinal tissue and can develop in all people living with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. A long duration of diabetes, especially if not controlled, with high levels of glycated hemoglobin and hypertension, represent the main risk factors.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among both diabetologists through information activities aimed at promoting the importance of screening for

“Screening for diabetic retinopathy must increasingly become one of the routine activities carried out at the diabetes centers and should in any case take place in conjunction with the diabetic visit”, adds the president Sid Agostino Consoli. (HANDLE).