Added sugars are harmful not only because they raise blood sugar too much and too quickly, leading to overwork of the pancreas which has to produce a lot of insulin to dispose of them (an effort that, in the long run, leads straight to insulin resistance and diabetes). In fact, simple sugar makes you fat, because it provides “empty” calories without nutritional value, and is pro-inflammatory to the point of favoring the onset of cardiovascular diseases; it also has negative effects on the liver and brain, it alters the intestinal bacterial flora and the mineral stocks of the organism, moreover it seems to be considered a contributing cause of cancer (together with obesity).