Diablo 4 out now on PC and consoles, but there are server issues

From now Diablo 4 is available on PC and console for all players and as it was reasonable to expect, despite the promises of Blizzard, i server of game they are having problems to manage the massive amount of players who are trying to start their Sanctuary adventure.

The first hitches started about four hours ago, when many players reported the impossibility of logging in or having to put up with kilometric queues. Fortunately, Blizzard’s intervention was timely and about two hours ago the company announced that it had resolved these flaws.

All’s well that ends well? Apparently unfortunately not, given that in the last hour many players are experiencing theerror code 300202 which again prevents you from starting the game. The description is rather vague and reads: “There was an error”.

The problem would appear to be quite widespread, with Downdetector indicating that there have been over 10,000 reports within the last hour.

The good news is that Blizzard is already investigating the matteras confirmed on Twitter, and barring unforeseen events it should also be able to resolve this flaw within a few hours.

A few days before the launch of Diablo 4, the general manager Rod Fergusson had declared that the servers were ready to handle the massive traffic of the launch, even if clearly some hitches such as those that have occurred in the last few hours unfortunately can always happen, considering the amount of players trying to connect at launch. However, the hope is that Blizzard will be able to fix all the problems in a timely manner.

