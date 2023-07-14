Diagnosing athlete’s foot correctly | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Athlete’s foot is usually only noticed when it starts to itch or burn between the toes. Then the skin peels off in some places. This creates easily bleeding or weeping cracks through which bacteria can penetrate. Because of the different manifestations, athlete’s foot is very difficult to diagnose for the layperson. If athlete’s foot is suspected, you should immediately apply a remedy for the fungal disease – an antifungal agent. The sooner you start, the faster you’ll be rid of the parasites. Many recognize their athlete’s foot quite well and know what to do. However, recurring symptoms or extensive affected areas require the help of a doctor.

The doctor first performs a visual examination of the skin with your own eyes and a special UV lamp. The doctor can usually diagnose a fungal infection based on the characteristic symptoms of athlete’s foot, such as flaky and whitish swollen skin, fine cracks in the skin between the toes, reddening of the skin, weeping rash and severe itching. In case of doubt, the diagnosis is then made by taking samples from the area of ​​the diseased skin and using a microscopic examination of these scales of the skin region. Other causes of the existing symptoms, such as allergies or circulatory disorders, can thus be ruled out and the exact pathogen determined.

It is often also necessary to create a so-called culture from the samples obtained, which is done on special culture media. This medium must then be incubated at certain temperatures for several days, sometimes even weeks. From the appearance of the resulting culture soils, one can draw further conclusions about the underlying fungus. In certain cases, blood tests, which are often very time-consuming, are necessary. Based on the diagnosis by the specialist, an antifungal agent (antimycotic) can be used specifically against this type of fungus.

