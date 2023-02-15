Home Health Diagnosing Parkinson’s through voice alone? It could help millions of people
After seeing the test to diagnose Parkinson’s in 3 minutes, here is an algorithm capable of recognizing the vocal alterations that manifest themselves early in the pathology. Science fiction or historical breakthrough in medicine?

Well over ten million people worldwide unfortunately live with Parkinson’s. We are talking about one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases, which involves functions such as movement control and balance. A team of researchers from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania, together with colleagues from the University of Health Sciences, set out to pinpoint early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease using voice data.

Dr. Maskeliūnas, researcher at the Department of Multimedia Engineering of the KTU has in fact stated that: “Changes in speech often they occur much earlier than motor function disorderswhich is why speech impairment could be one of the first signs of the diseaseSimply put, a microphone was used in a soundproof booth to record speech given by people with Parkinson’s and people without it.

The signal obtained was then processed using an artificial intelligence algorithm. It is, among other things, an algorithm that does not require particularly powerful hardware but which it might even work with a simple downloadable app. The experts specify that this result does not aim to create an alternative path to routine examinations but to facilitate an early diagnosis using only and exclusively a vocal sample.

Without disturbing the debate on the use of cannabis in Parkinson’swe just have to wait for the next steps to expand the number of patients, in order to collect as much data as possible and understand if the algorithm can work not only in the laboratorybut also in a doctor’s office or directly at the patient’s home.

