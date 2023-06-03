Diagnosis: A man is always tired after a corona disease – is it post-Covid?

A man is weaker than usual and tired after a corona disease, he feels tingling in his arms and legs. The reason: he wanted to do something good for himself.

Some time ago a young man came to me who had been suffering from severe fatigue for months and felt powerless. His muscles have become noticeably weaker, although he is training, said the late 20s. He also reported tingling in his fingers, arms and legs. Since he had had Covid-19 the previous summer, the symptoms were interpreted as a possible post-Covid syndrome. His family doctor had referred him with the request that an inflammation of the heart muscle or other heart involvement be ruled out.