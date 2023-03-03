Home Health Diagnosis: After an operation, a patient can no longer speak
Health

Diagnosis: After an operation, a patient can no longer speak

by admin
Diagnosis: After an operation, a patient can no longer speak

A man is being operated on. Everything seems to be going well. But a few days after the operation, the man starts acting strangely. He looks scared. He’s looking for words. A specialist discovers the disturbing reason.

Recorded by Constanze Löffler

The man, in his mid-80s, had very poor blood circulation in his right leg. In order to avoid the vascular constriction and to save his leg, a bypass was placed in his leg at our clinic. The hour-long operation went without complications and he was fine in the recovery room. Because of his age and because he had numerous previous illnesses, he was considered at risk of delirium. This is where the so-called Delir Team, to which I belong, came into play.

See also  World Cancer Day, Aiom Foundation: "Here's what chronic and cured patients need"

You may also like

Belarus, Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski sentenced to 10...

Speech therapy needed in intensive care in 60%...

Does eating fruit after meals make you fat?...

man dies after nasal washes – breaking latest...

Milan, Pioli towards Fiorentina: “Problem for Diaz, there...

5 good reasons why you should paint your...

“New gym, the construction site is starting but...

Brain-eating amoeba, one dead in Florida

German Bundestag – Experts for secure exchange of...

what it is, what are the symptoms and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy