Diagnosis and Treatment of Capillary Hemangioma on the Palate: A Case Report

Differential diagnoses considered for elderly patient’s oro-palatal tumor

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

December 04, 2023

A 68-year-old female patient presented to the oral medicine service with a complaint of growth in the left upper palatal region that she had noticed for the past 20 days. Initially, the growth was the size of a pea, red in color, and bled when eating. Over time, it grew to its current size. Although the tumor was asymptomatic, the patient also had a history of diabetes and hypertension for 5 years, under regular medical treatment and periodic follow-up.

Clinical examination

During the examination, a solitary sessile tumor measuring approximately 1 × 2 cm was identified in the left anterior region of the hard palate, just 3 mm from the midline. The lesion was spherical, with a smooth surface and a purplish red color. On palpation, it was soft, compressible, non-tender, and adhered to the underlying mucosa. The diascopy test was positive, with whitening of the lesion.

Preliminary diagnosis and differentials

Based on the clinical presentation, a preliminary diagnosis of pyogenic granuloma was proposed. Differential diagnoses were considered, such as vascular malformations and minor salivary gland tumors, given the specificity of the location and clinical manifestations.

Complementary exams

The intraoral radiograph showed no signs of pathological alterations in relation to the nearby teeth. A color Doppler ultrasound was performed to rule out vascular malformations, revealing a soft tissue lesion with phlebolytic characteristics suggestive of hemangioma.

Treatment

Given the excessive bleeding associated with conventional surgical excision, diode laser excision was chosen. The intervention was carried out under local anesthesia, using a laser with specific parameters. The excised sample was sent for histopathological analysis, confirming the diagnosis of hemangioma capillary.

Monitoring and results

Healing was satisfactory after a week, and the patient is under regular follow-up with no recurrences to date. The importance of radiological and histological evaluation for accurate diagnosis and specific focus on laser ablation as an effective treatment modality are highlighted.

Hemangioma

Hemangioma is a congenital benign vascular tissue that develops through rapid proliferation of endothelial cells and subsequent gradual involution. As age advances, it experiences progressive and developmental phases. Histologically, they are classified into capillary, cavernous, mixed, and sclerosing types depending on the blood cells present.

Specific oral manifestations

In the oral area, capillary hemangiomas are notable for affecting areas such as the lips, oral mucosa, and tongue, and are rare in adults. Its intraoral prevalence ranges between 0.5% and 1.0%. Given the depth of the lesion, its color varies between red and blue.

Color Doppler ultrasound stands as the primary imaging tool, offering non-invasive, cost-effective, real-time evaluation of oral soft tissue abnormalities. With high resolution and frequency, this technique avoids unnecessary procedures, thus reducing the risk of associated complications.

Traditionally, surgery and sclerotherapy are classic treatments, although with risks of prolonged pain, nerve damage, systemic toxicity, and complications in healing and bleeding. In response to these complications, laser therapy has emerged as a popular method of treating vascular injuries, offering an effective and less invasive alternative.

Discussion and conclusion

The case highlights the rarity of capillary hemangiomas on the palate, their clinical similarity to other conditions and the need to carefully consider treatment options. The usefulness of Doppler ultrasonography in diagnostic confirmation and the choice of laser excision as a therapeutic option is emphasized.

Surgical care should be approached with caution, taking into account the associated risks. Standardization of investigation strategies is crucial to improve the management of these rare cases.

Access the full case here.

