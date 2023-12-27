Home » Diagnosis of fatty liver | Nachrichten.at
Diagnosis of fatty liver

To diagnose fatty liver disease, an ultrasound examination or laboratory findings are required. “However, mild fatty liver disease does not yet show up in the blood test; certain liver values ​​only increase when the disease is already advanced,” explains Primate Rainer Schöfl from the Ordensklinikum. A newer diagnostic method is elastography, which measures the elasticity of tissue. “This causes no pain or side effects for patients and eliminates the need for many liver punctures.”

