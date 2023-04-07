(beraking latest news) – Second night at the San Raffaele for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Milanese hospital. According to beraking latest news Salute, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia was allegedly diagnosed “about two years ago” by the leader of Forza Italia and would have “exacerbated a few weeks ago”.

Hence the hospitalization at the end of March, the tests that showed that “the white blood cells continued to rise” and the therapies to keep the disease at bay. Meanwhile, the complication of the lung infection, treated with antibiotics, and yesterday’s hospitalization. Always according to what is learned, it will take a few days to allow the therapies in place to give some results.