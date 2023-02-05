The doctor-patient relationship

«Reactions to an oncological diagnosis vary greatly from person to person. It is common experience for all of us to be surprised by the reaction of people we know very well; it is even more difficult for a clinician to predict that of patients. There are those who expect certain and unequivocal answers, there are those who want to know the smallest detail and, finally, there is the whole range between these two extremes” he explains Federico Caligaris Cappioscientific director of Airc, very committed to communication and patient involvement. He recalls his first experiences in the United States, where the style of communication was already direct and transparent, while in Italy «the true origin of his recurring infections was still kept silent to the advanced stage leukemic patient, reassuring him with a “you’ll see what happens“». The reassurance today comes from elsewhere: as the Anglo-Saxons say, to buy time which is that «not letting yourself go to gain time and confidently awaiting the progress of research». For Caligaris Cappio, the solution is a frank sharing of the information available: «Every clinical history is unique, it would be a mistake to give categorical advice. However, in general, the doctor clearly states what he knows and transparently admits the areas of uncertainty, which is often maximum precisely at the diagnosis. The important thing is to make people understand that there is a path to take together».

Anxiety and numbers

Addressing the patient, all ears, can be quite difficult for those who are not prepared to communicate the concept of risk. Furthermore, the patient’s understanding and perception are strongly influenced by the widespread lack of familiarity with mathematics, the so-called numeracybut also by the inevitable anxiety in which it is found: concern affects the individual’s choices, reducing his tolerance to ambiguous statements and increasing his tendency to generalize.

The strategies

The communication strategies are not only the result of clinical experience but also of research published in scientific journals. For example, communicate in terms of proportion (1 in 5) instead of percentage (20%) help those with low numeracy but it increases the perception of the risk involved. Also formulate the proposal in terms of relative risk, absolute risk or number-to-treat influenza the final decision.

Those with low mathematical proficiency suffer moreframing effectso it’s not so much what you say that matters but how you do it. Using analogies may help some, but ends up confusing those who are more familiar with numbers and feel comfortable between statistics and probability. Even opaque terms like “frequent”, “very frequent”, can be confusing: better to use the numbers and take the time to explain them.

Yep, time. Which is lacking due to the shortage of doctors and supportive health personnel. Nevertheless, «Time for communication is time for care» recalled Rossana Berardi of the Marche Polytechnic University on the occasion of the World Cancer Day. According to a study coordinated by her and conducted in 35 hospital structures, for a total of 1469 patients visited, during an oncological visit, on average, 11 minutes are dedicated to visiting the person and 16 minutes to bureaucracy such as filling out forms, booking appointments, visits, exams, beds and armchairs for admissions or day hospitals, prescriptions, sending e-mails.