Diagnostic paths to reduce waiting lists

The adoption of integrated diagnostic protocols between family medicine and outpatient specialists would make it possible to optimize the times and number of specialist visits, to the benefit of the patient and the Health Service, strengthening the role of general medicine and reducing waiting times for those cases that require urgent management.

In the search for solutions to reduce waiting lists, the issue of prescriptive appropriateness is often addressed, in an attempt to reduce the imbalance between supply and demand by affecting the former rather than the latter. In this blog I talked about it in an article that you can find here.

However, improving appropriateness is a difficult issue due to defensive medicine, patient pressure, the demand for professional autonomy and sometimes the lack of specialist knowledge on the part of general practitioners. There have been some attempts by healthcare companies which, however, have not led to significant results, nor have they been able to spread them in a systematic way.

However, it seems to me that there is little attention paid to reviewing the processes that lead to requests for specialist visits, which have been the same for many years now. When a patient has a problem he usually turns to his family doctor who sometimes, in the first instance, prescribes diagnostic tests to deepen the analysis and formulate a diagnostic hypothesis. If the family doctor believes that the patient needs a specialist visit, he prescribes it by directing him to a clinic.

The patient goes to the specialist bringing his tests with him or perhaps the doctor accesses them using the Electronic Health Record. Often the specialist needs further tests which he prescribes directly or in other cases he refers the patient to his family doctor to have them prescribed. The patient books the tests, carries them out, then returns to the specialist to finally get his therapy.

In reality, the intervention of a specialist was not always necessary; perhaps the family doctor, with appropriate guidance, could have managed the case independently.

These situations lead to a number of unnecessary visits, lengthening times and inconvenience for patients. But how could they be avoided? The solution lies in the use of integrated diagnostic paths/protocols between family medicine and outpatient specialists which include:

The identification of pathologies that can be managed. The definition of diagnostic protocols that the general practitioner can/should use to refer the patient to the specialist. These protocols provide the criteria for understanding whether the patient needs a specialist (triage) and the related priority, the methods for managing the case independently, the tests that must be carried out before the patient goes to the specialist or the treatment is started therapy The training of general practitioners on the pathologies that fall within the diagnostic protocols

In this way, the times and number of necessary visits would be optimised, to the benefit of the patient and the Health Service, the role of general medicine would be strengthened and the waiting times for those cases requiring urgent treatment would be reduced.

We must have the courage and will to rethink the way in which healthcare is conceived and organised, using digital technologies to network general and specialist outpatient medicine, sharing the skills and resources that are available. It is not possible to continue as if nothing had happened, with the same tools as twenty – thirty years ago. We need to rethink the National Health Service by exploiting the potential of digital.

