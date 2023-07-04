Home » Diagnostics, the multiparametric ultrasound that combines with artificial intelligence is now available in Artemisia Lab
Diagnostics, the multiparametric ultrasound that combines with artificial intelligence is now available in Artemisia Lab

Diagnostics, the multiparametric ultrasound that combines with artificial intelligence is now available in Artemisia Lab

«The multiparametric ultrasound that combines with artificial intelligence, now available in Artemisia Lab». This is the announcement by Mariastella Giorlandino, Artemisia Lab Network Administrator, who explained: “At the Artemisia Lab Analysis centre, in the EUR/Marconi area, it is currently possible to carry out multiparametric ultrasound, an ultrasound examination with the most advanced diagnostic technology available today, which is shaping modern medicine. This powerful tool is crucial in the diagnosis and monitoring of several conditions, including thyroid and breast nodularity, fatty liver disease, fibrosis and inflammation of the liver.

Using high-frequency probes up to 22 MHz, the technology enables a diagnosis
accurate and early, reducing the need for more invasive tests. But not only. The recent incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into this technology offers a new frontier in the field of diagnostics. The AI ​​can compare images obtained by doctors with a global database, further enhancing the capability
diagnosis and promoting early diagnosis.

The manager of this service at Artemisia Lab is Prof. Francesco Pignataro,
professional of excellence, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Expert in Diagnostics for
Advanced image.

Multiparametric ultrasound and artificial intelligence truly represent a revolution in the field of medical diagnostics, which could change the course of patients’ lives.

