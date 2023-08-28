Diakonie Germany and DEKV: The current version of the Hospital Transparency Act provides insufficient information on the quality of treatment

Berlin – Diakonie Germany and DEKV have issued a joint statement on the draft of the Hospital Transparency Act. They declare that they support all steps that help patients to receive transparent information about the quality of treatment in hospitals. However, the current draft of the Hospital Transparency Act cannot achieve this goal. The assignment of a house to levels or levels of care says nothing about the quality of care or specialization of a hospital. It is also not possible to present the quality of the results without a patient-related risk adjustment “The transparency portal is superfluous. We are committed to further developing the already established quality report in such a way that it becomes more understandable for patients,” explains Christoph Radbruch, Chairman of the German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV).

The criticisms of Diakonie Germany and DEKV relate mainly to three points:

1. Present the quality of results correctly

In the planned transparency portal, data on complication and mortality rates will be used, among other things, to assess the quality of the results. Since the groups of patients treated differ in the hospitals, this data must be weighted according to whether mainly old and multimorbid people were treated or younger and healthier ones. This weighting is also indispensable for specialist clinics, since these clinics treat complex cases with a high risk of complications and morbidity due to their expertise. Therefore, patient-related risk adjustment must be included in the law in order to correctly represent the quality of results for all hospitals. In the established data-supported quality assurance, the instruments of the structured dialogue and the commenting procedure are used. These must also be applied to the transparency portal.

2. No anticipation of the development of quality-related performance groups by the federal states

Performance groups should be used to implement the transparency portal. If no service groups have yet been introduced in a federal state, these are assigned to the hospitals by the Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System (InEK). For this purpose, a procedure based on the ICD-10 and the operations and procedures code (OPS) must be developed by the InEK. Minimum case numbers and quality specifications are not included. Therefore, this method has no meaningful value with regard to the quality of treatment.

Diakonie Germany and DEKV are calling for the start of the transparency portal to be postponed until the service groups, including the quality specifications, have been defined as part of the hospital reform.

3. Care levels are unsuitable as a quality instrument

The draft law divides hospitals into three levels of care, as well as specialist clinics and cross-sector providers. The criteria for defining the levels are the number and type of performance groups. Quality criteria play no role in the assignment of the levels in the draft law. They are therefore not suitable as an instrument for quality assessment and this tool can be dispensed with in the transparency portal.

“Protestant hospitals see quality competition as a motor for innovation and improvement in patient care. That’s why we’re happy to work on helping to develop suitable tools and information for assessing the quality of treatment in a way that people can understand,” emphasizes Radbruch.

The German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) represents every ninth German hospital with 199 evangelical clinics at 273 locations. The Protestant hospitals treat more than 2 million inpatients and more than 3.5 million outpatients every year. That is more than every 10th inpatient nationwide. With over 123,000 employees and a turnover of more than €10 billion, they are an important economic factor. The DEKV is the industry association of Protestant hospitals and a member of the Evangelical Work for Diaconia and Development eV as well as a member of the board and the executive committee of the German Hospital Society. The DEKV is particularly committed to a future-oriented and innovative hospital policy with a variety of providers and quality competition, reliable framework conditions for hospital financing, modernization of the health professions and consistent patient orientation in care.

Chairman: Chairman Christoph Radbruch, Magdeburg, deputy Chair: Andrea Trenner, Berlin, Treasurer: Dr. Holger Stiller, Düsseldorf, Association Director: Melanie Kanzler, Berlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

