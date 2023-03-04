The key: more prevention, early diagnosis and new treatment options available

chronic kidney disease (CKD), defined as the presence of kidney damage for at least three months, with a prevalence of around 8% (just under one in ten Italians), among the most common chronic-degenerative diseases in the world but, paradoxically, also the one in which there is less awareness, both by patients and by non-nephrologists. Suffice it to say that one is estimated awareness of CKD that does not exceed 20-30% in affected patients, with even lower frequencies in the early stages of the disease. Why this scenario? Because it is one silent disease in the early stages, which remains mostly without symptoms until the more advanced and severe stages. After many years of absence of substantial innovations for the treatment of CKD – ​​a period that has seen a 40% increase in mortality from CKD – ​​in recent years, revolutionary therapeutic possibilities that can slow the progression of CKD to its most advanced stages, those that require dialysis, up to ten years, at the same time reducing complications, especially cardiovascular, linked to a significant mortality rate. A historic moment for nephrology that takes a big step forward in imagining, building and (not only) dreaming of a world without dialysis.

The latest data from the European dialysis and transplant registry show that the incidence of dialysis in the last two decades has not decreased but, on the contrary, is still growing today. A trend that we hope will undergo a turnaround in the near future. Although dialysis is an effective therapeutic option that allows a satisfactory quality of life, thanks also to the new opportunities to carry it out at home with the support of telemedicine, it still remains a late and demanding therapy, with huge social and health costs that impact, in addition than on patients and healthcare professionals, on the very sustainability of the Health System. Resources that could instead be invested in prevention and early diagnosis programmes. For this dream to become reality, it is necessary on the one hand to carry out primary prevention, on the other to intercept CKD in its initial stages, when the therapeutic options are most effective. therefore it is necessary to actively seek the presence of CKD, especially in people at the highest risk of developing it.

But who are these patients? The high risk of developing CKD concerns above all diabetics, hypertensives, heart patients and obese. In these patients, the diagnosis of CKD must be as early and timely as possible. Waiting for CKD to present itself with symptoms means taking care of it too late, wasting precious time to stop or at least slow down its progression.