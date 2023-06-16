Diapers in summer, with heat and sea double risks for baby’s skin – News from paediatricians

news-txt”>

Don’t go overboard with wet wipes and no DIY with cortisone. Are some baby-saving rules to protect against diaper rashes whose risk doubles in the summer due to the heat, sand and sweat. To warn is the Italian Society of Pediatricians, from which comes a vademecum on the occasion of the congress of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast), in Naples.

“Diaper dermatitis is an inflammation caused by substances contained in urine and feces that irritate the skin – explains Maria Giuliano, president of Simpe Campania -. 50% of children suffer from it, especially under 15 months. Humidity and friction irritate the skin, making it more vulnerable to microorganisms In some cases, bacterial and fungal over-infections, such as those from Staphylococcus aureus or Candida auris”.

Here are some targeted tips. First of all, take the opportunity of the summer to ‘puppy’ the child if you realize that it is the right time, usually around 2 years for girls and 3 for boys. Increase the frequency of diaper changes to prevent the skin from remaining moist for too long and in contact with urine and sweat. Do not overuse moisturizing wipes and prefer warm water and a mild detergent. After washing, avoid scrubbing the area to dry itbut pat it dry with a soft towel. Plan nappy-free breaks: 15 minutes a day is enough for very young children. If the irritations are very frequent, it is advisable to change the type or brand of diaper. If there is no improvement within 3 days, consult your pediatrician: infections may be in progress.

It’s yes avoid DIY and creams based on creams with cortisone, while you can increase the frequency and dose of applications of soothing creams, such as those based on wheat extract. New research has demonstrated the effectiveness of a compound, a combination of wheat extract and polyhexanide, a powerful antiseptic. The study involved 26 children under 4 years of age with diaper dermatitis. “In less than a week – concludes Giuliano – everyone is healed, without reporting any complications”.