“Miraculous Effects”. They would be those of a drug for the diarrhea used against hangovers hangover. On social media, the medicine has gone viral. And in the comments on the pharmaceutical company’s social accounts, as well as in reviews of online shops, it is often suggested to buy it before a night out. “Bought an extra pack before the weekend,” writes one user on the Instagram account.

The pharmacists’ association is now sounding the alarm because stocks have run out. Also because the drug is often used for infants and young children with severe diarrhea and He retched. It also helps the gastrointestinal infections.

Because it went viral

The drug is theElotrans. It has become popular because it is cheaper than the alternatives on the market. For months, the medicine from the pharmaceutical company Herds it has been traded on social media as a hangover remedy.

Have friends who distribute Elotrans for everyone at the wedding. pic.twitter.com/2U2bLgeMAH — Seraphim of Sarov (@Rosenmarmelade) October 8, 2022

The risks

Excessive consumption of Elotrans can lead to interactions with other medicines, such as those for the heart. Kidney failure or other medications could also cause problems with Elotrans. According to the manufacturer, the over-the-counter drug from Stada, which it costs about 70 cents a dose, compensates for the loss of water and electrolytes. Furthermore, Elotrans can reduce the duration of diarrhea and improve well-being in case of gastrointestinal diseases. It supplies the body with salts, minerals and glucose in the optimal composition and thus supports regeneration, according to the description of the drug on the company’s website.