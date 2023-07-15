Diarrhea: Which home remedies and medications calm the intestines

by Sina Horsthemke

11.07.2023, 19:58

1 Min.

Which really helps when the gut reacts to spoiled food. An overview.

Antibiotics

Depending on the germ that caused the food poisoning, an antibiotic may be needed in severe cases. This must be prescribed by a doctor.

Antidiarrhoika

Agents that inhibit intestinal movement should not be used in the event of food poisoning, as the body then cannot get rid of the germs.

Cola and pretzel sticks

The well-known home remedy for diarrhea is not really good. Because the cola contains far too much sugar, which can even aggravate the symptoms, and the pretzel sticks lack potassium, which would also be important in diarrhea alongside table salt.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

