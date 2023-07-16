Home » Diarrhea with food poisoning: do pretzel sticks and cola help?
Diarrhea with food poisoning: do pretzel sticks and cola help?

Diarrhea with food poisoning: do pretzel sticks and cola help?

13.07.2023, 17:15

Are cola and pretzel sticks really good for diarrhea? And does yoghurt shorten the duration of the disease? The myth check.

Cola and pretzel sticks help

As a sick child, who wasn’t happy about cola and pretzel sticks? However, the well-known home remedy for diarrhea is not really good. Coke actually contains far too much sugar, which can even aggravate the symptoms, and the pretzel sticks lack potassium, which would also be important in diarrhea alongside table salt. An electrolyte solution from the pharmacy or a self-made electrolyte drink is therefore more effective.

