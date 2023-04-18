Diary of an autistic boy: Federico: “What I like about myself and I wouldn’t change with normality”

In the media and in our society as a whole, a sad and negative vision of autism is by far the most prevalent, compared to the dimensions of misfortune and limitation, of handicap, if not downright pathology. The concept of autism as neuro diversity, introduced by Judy Singer in 1998, therefore autism as a radical mental diversity and no longer an impairment, is struggling to establish itself among the general public.

Archive: Diary of an autistic boy

I, in my small way, am happy to be autistic.