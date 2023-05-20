DiCaprio parade in Cannes: the enthusiasm of the fans for the star, on the red carpet with De Niro and Scorsese

Just scroll through the not even complete list of celebrities who walk the red carpet of the Palais for the highly anticipated premiere of new film by Martin Scorsesefour years from The irishman: Salma Hayek and her husband Pinault, Claude Lelouche and her godmother Chiara Mastroianni, the Oscar-winning directors Pedro Almodovar and Alfonso Cuaron, Costa Gavras, the visual artist and director in turn JR. The focus, however, is all on the protagonists of The killers of the flower moon, Leonardo DiCaprioRobert DeNiro and of course the eighty-year-old director.

Feverish Croisette for the return of the former enfant prodige who at 48 maintains that boyish face that made millions of teenagers around the world fall in love with it at the time of Titanic. In the rain, the fans have been waiting for him since the morning for autographs, selfies and hugs. For DiCaprio it is the return to Cannes after the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s film Once upon a time… in Hollywood of 2019 with Brad Pitt. The public behind the fence was holding up placards with hearts, posters, holy pictures with Leo DiCaprio’s face, there were also very young girls who had arrived from Italy, all with mobile phones and notebooks ready for autographs, some even gave their number “I want to be an actor”.







Alongside Scorsese and his good guys there was also a large delegation of Osage Native Americans who are the protagonists of the film. Based on the novel by David Grann, it is set in 1920s Oklahoma and tells the story the true story of the assassination of several members of the Osage Nationan area rich in oil settlements and populated by a Native American community.

Scorsese’s Boys in Cannes. De Niro versus DiCaprio among the natives of the Old West by our correspondent Arianna Finos

DiCaprio plays a man who marries Mollie (the native actress Lily Gladstone) one of the four sisters who have inherited a large sum for the oil found in their territory, driven by the greed of her uncle William Hale, a sort of local sheriff (De Niro) will find himself involved in the extermination of this people.







Also on the red carpet was a large representation of the Osage community who took part in the film, the men wore the traditional blankets for which they are famous over their tuxedos. Tobey Maguire great friend of DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett which thanks to Scorsese with DiCaprio won his first Oscar with The aviatorStill Isabelle Huppert, Kate Hudson, Robbie Williams, Paul Dano, Gaspar Noe, Rossy De Palma.