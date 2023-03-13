Home Health Dick Fosbury, the inventor of the high jump style, dies
Dick Fosbury, the inventor of the high jump style, dies

Dick Fosbury, the inventor of the high jump style, dies


Few athletes have shaped their sport like Dick Fosbury, who died at the age of 76. He basically invented a style in track and field. The “Fosbury Flop”, the jumping style with which he won the gold medal in Mexico City in 1968. Until then, all high jumpers practiced the ventral style, he flipped everything in the truest sense of the word, bypassing the bar with the body backwards and falling onto the back.

Athletics, Fosbury’s dream: the man who saw the future looking back

by ENRICO SISTI

Until its advent, the high jump was based on the ventral style, so much so that in his first competitive experiences the boy from Oregon attracted a lot of skepticism. The story began to change after a junior championship won a couple of years before the 1968 Mexico Games. A federal technician filmed him, many saw him and people began to talk about him in US athletic circles. He won the Mexico City Olympics with the measure of 2.24. He was not a world record, that was held by the legendary Soviet Brumel, a master vaulter with the ventral style. In reality, Fosbury never held the world record. For him that world was enough to have turned it upside down.


