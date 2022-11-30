Just a few lines of fever and the brain gets going. The question, which has been pragmatic for almost three years now, is: “Will it be Covid? Did I get infected? The fact is that in the meantime new and more subtle variants have arrived. Like Cerberus and Gryphon, ‘ribs’ of Omicron 5 and much more skilled in discarding the obstacles determined by the immunity guaranteed by vaccines, and insinuating themselves into our body, taking the lungs as the number one target.
Therefore
See also Don't do it!The domestic horizontal action "Leave Now" The public workplace is dark enough not to eat my briefcase | Game Corner | Digital