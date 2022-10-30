Typical autumn shrub, over the centuries pomegranate has increasingly become the protagonist of myths and legends. A classic example is this first legend: it is said that the birth of her was taken care of by the beautiful Aphrodite, who planted the pomegranate on the island of Cyprus. Another legend wants it, however, born from the sacrifice of Dionysusstarting from a drop of his blood fallen to the ground, from which the first pomegranate tree would be born.

Associated with different divinities, in the many civilizations, the pomegranate it has always symbolized fertility and abundance. The many seeds found inside this fruit recall a meaning very close to lentils which symbolize coins and therefore wealth. This is also the reason why we eat especially at the end of the year, to wish well-being, abundance and good luck.

Pomegranate trees originate from the area between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent. These trees do not have exclusively fruit function, but are mainly used for ornamental purposes. Although in Italy only very few types of pomegranate are known and widespread, there are really many, even quite different from each other. But let’s see what are the nutritional characteristics and properties of the pomegranate? It belongs to the VI and VII fundamental groups of foods rich in vitamine A e C.

It is particularly rich in water, fiber, mineral salts, fructose and antioxidants, especially those of a phenolic nature. The pomegranates they are mainly eaten raw and being quite difficult to peel, many prefer to drink the liquid extracted from its pulp. However, various devices are available on the market that allow easier extraction of the liquid which can also be used for more elaborate recipes or for alcoholic cocktails. For some time there has been discussion about benefits of pomegranate for health of which some have actually been demonstrated, while others, however, still remain an unknown factor.

Surely it has astringent properties, thanks to the present quantity of tannins, especially useful in case of vaginal and intestinal bleeding. Gastro-protective properties have also been recognized, especially against damage due to ethanol, and antioxidants, due to the presence of numerous polyphenols and vitamin C. There are no particular contraindications however, its consumption is not recommended in case of reflux problems, since it is a purely acid fruit. Finally, another aspect to consider is that if you are taking anticoagulant drugs before consuming pomegranate it would be advisable to consult your doctor.