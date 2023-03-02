That the new iPhone 15s will pass at the door USB-Cas required by the new European regulations, is now a fact, but if you thought that this would allow you to use any cable scattered around the house, you could fall badly, at least to access some characteristics.
Apparently Apple it could activate his program Made For iPhonewhich certifies i third party products compatible and it seemed it would disappear with the arrival of the door USB-C. Let’s see how.
MFi certified for access to faster charging and transfer speeds
Second ShrimpAppleProand leaker with a rather reliable record of advances, Apple would in fact intend to activate its program Made For iPhone (MFi) also for the iPhone 15.
Indeed, the mass production of accessories such as EarPods e cables it would have already left at Foxconn, at least according to one of its internal sources.
But what exactly is it Made For iPhone? MFi is a certification program launched in January 2005 and originally designed for the iPod line, and was in fact called Made For iPod.
Subsequently, Apple extended the program to all of its own devices come iPad e iPhone to certify peripherals compatible with technologies such as AirPlay, CarPlay, HomeKit e Lightning. The symbol you see at the top has actually changed since 2018 and now sees not the device symbol but the Apple logo.
Practically Apple sells the certification in exchange for a percentage for the royalty, but that made sense with cable Lightning. With USB-C it looked like it would disappeared. But no, and according to ShrimpApplePro it could be used to access a charging speed e data transfer greater.
Security of buying the right accessory or an excuse not to lose revenue?
At this point one might ask the reason of this move, already appeared in a rumor his Weibo a couple of weeks ago.
On one side, Apple could still be guaranteed a steady flow of revenues from the percentages on accessory salessomething that with the move to USB-C it was thought it would lose.
On the other hand, there is the question of compatibility USB is a very diverse format, and it is impossible to understand its characteristics just by looking at it. Sure, the packs they should help users, but that’s not always the case, and Apple could guarantee its customers that what they are buying will allow the use of CarPlay or other functions.
And what does Europe say? It appears that the move is allowed to legal levelso from that point of view there wouldn’t be obstacles and, if we wanted to find a positive side, some MFi products third-party are more cheap of the official ones Apple.
Finally, there is another issue to remember which further complicates things. According to precedents rumor, The iPhone 15 Pro they should have transfer speed data e recharge superior to smooth models. Let’s just hope Apple doesn’t invent cables too Pro.