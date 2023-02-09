The twenty-year-old girl, who died in Milan after eating two spoonfuls of a tiramisu sold as vegan in a restaurant in the centre, has aroused many concerns, especially among those who have to follow a particular diet due to one or more food allergy. In fact, the young woman was allergic to milk proteins and eggs: for this reason she was very careful about what she ingested and chose restaurants that guaranteed her maximum safety in the kitchen. Unfortunately, however, on the label of the tiramisu – already withdrawn from the market – the traces of milk were not indicated which, however, were present in the dessert and which, from the first investigations, triggered the anaphylactic shock which led to the girl’s death.

In some cases exposure to a very low dose of the allergen is enough to trigger a reaction. Not all allergic patients are in danger of severe reactions. However, it is not possible to predict who is at risk and who is not. We must therefore treat everyone equally, with the advice of do not ingest any amount of the specific food.

Anaphylactic shock: the “rescue kit”

Anyone experiencing a severe reaction for the first time is educated and provided with a emergency kits with two vials of adrenaline (the so-called “life-saving” drug) and the cortisone. The risk of contamination can exist anywhere, especially when going out in public places, such as bars and restaurants.

The adrenaline auto-injector it should only be used when the reaction is systemic, i.e. there are associated symptoms in various systems. Usually, this intervention is sufficient to counteract the serious event. The problem is those who experience a severe reaction for the first time. In these cases, At the first symptoms, call 118 immediately. In case of cardiac arrest, while waiting for help, a defibrillator it can be useful.

Symptoms of anaphylactic shock

What symptoms are we talking about? Initially they are cutaneous, respiratory, sometimes also gastrointestinal, therefore itchingeven at the level of the soles of the hands and feet, shortness of breath and in severe cases fainting because of significant drop in pressure. Adrenaline blocks the progression of the reaction, preventing anaphylactic shock, understood as the drop in blood pressure so significant as to put the person’s life at risk.

Check in the hospital

After the injection of adrenaline, all always have to go to the hospital to carry out further checks and appropriate therapies considering that these reactions can be biphasic. You can have that is a first manifestation a few minutes after the exhibition all the allergens and then resume after a few hours. For this reason, the patient must be monitored for at least the following 12 hours.

The assistance of friends or relatives

If the patient is unable to inject himself, those around him must act immediately. The first step – he concludes – is to put the patient lying down with the legs up to help return blood to the heart. The second is to take the adrenaline injector car – if it is a patient who already has it – and proceed with the injection intramuscularly, on the thigh. If after a few minutes the symptoms continue, call 118, and while waiting for help to arrive, proceed with the second injection of adrenaline.

