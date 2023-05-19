die on the phone with the neighbor for the flood in Emilia-Romagna- breaking latest news

Of Fabrizio Caccia

Yesterday another five without life. From the sick ex-barber to the retiree who didn’t want to leave home: rumors and stories

Up to the last the neighbor, Marina Giacometti, tried to convince him to escape, to leave his house on the ground floor of via Marzari, while she had already taken refuge with her daughter Martina, up on the first floor. But Mr John Pavani75 years old, of Castel Bolognesewas adamant: «I’m fond of this house, Marina, I put sandbags on the windows, you’ll see that they’ll be enough. I’m not moving from here».

He died on the phone with her, the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr. Gianni. Forty-seven minutes of conversation until the flood of the Senio arrived and gave him no escape. The last moments, on the phone with the neighbor, were terrible: «I’m cold, very cold – repeated Gianni – The water has entered and is rising, I see the furniture moving around the house». The last thing she said to him was: “Stand up on the table, in the meantime I’ll call for help, come on, we’ll make it…”. But then the line went dead and the phone went silent. Then Marina understood. The next morning the body of Mr. Pavani, retired, a life spent working in an office furniture company in Imola, was found under two meters of water.

A horrible death, like that of Mr John Sella89 years old, y Sant'Agata sul Santerno, still in the Ravenna area. He was the barber of the town for 50 years, but then everything came crashing down with the premature death of his son Giorgio, who was ill with leukemia. Since then, Mr. Sella has quit his job and has also fallen seriously ill. The other night, when the Santerno flooded, the former barber was in bed and he could not move, so his wife, also elderly, desperately tried to lift him to take him away from there. Impossible. So the woman called for help, she went up to the first floor and when the fire brigade helicopter arrived she waved her arms to get her attention. With a perfect manoeuvre, they made her go out the window and she immediately told the firefighters that downstairs on the ground floor there was also her husband, but by now the river water had flooded everything. The body was recovered the following day.

Five new victims communicated yesterday by the Prefecture of Ravenna. Even a couple of farmers from the municipality of Russians: Delio and Dorotea Foschini, 73 and 71 years old, with a herd of almost 3,000 pigs, who lost their lives on Wednesday evening after the flooding of the Lamone river. They had gone down to the already flooded cellar of their home to remove some meat from a refrigerator, perhaps thinking of obtaining a supply of food in this way, in anticipation of forced isolation. The coroner yesterday found on their corpses traces of electrocution, evidently due to contact of water with the freezer outlet. The powerful electric shock must have knocked them out and the river water eventually submerged them. His son Andrea had raised the alarm in the middle of the night, on the Municipality’s Facebook page: «We have isolated parents, their cell phones have been ringing since 7pm, but they don’t answer. I have already asked the firefighters and carabinieri to intervene, but almost 3 hours have passed … ».

The fifth victimin the process of identification, would be one 95 year old lady with walking problems who lived alone on the ground floor of a house a Sant'Agata sul Santerno. Unfortunately, there was no time to save her. Finally, the balance of the day counts a dispersed in Boncellinofraction of Bagnacavallo and another alarm from Lugowhere one is no longer found 70-year-old of North African origins, perhaps he too was trapped inside the house. The hope, however, is that it ends up as a Solarolo: in the car sunk in the mud, in fact, the owner, given up for dead two days ago, was found alive and yesterday he was able to tell: «I had gone to the countryside to save my three dogstwo died but one made it».