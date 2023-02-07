The Milan prosecutor’s office is considering including Glg srl, the company that produced the dessert consumed by the 20-year-old who died in Milan after 10 days in a coma, in the register of suspects

The “Tiramisun”, the sweet tiramisu with brand mask, it had to be vegan but it wasn’t. And this is why the Milan prosecutor’s office is considering including themanufacturing company in the register of suspects for the death from the 20enneallergic to milk, died after 10 days in a coma at the San Raffaele hospital in Milano, on January 5th. There cf srl, based in the Milan area, would therefore be added to the four suspects already present in the investigation: the owner, the production manager and two employees of the company. They are accused of manslaughter, fraud in the exercise of trade and sale of non-genuine foodstuffs. The facts date back to January 26 when, after having dinner with her boyfriend in a fast food restaurant in the Corso Garibaldi area in Milan, the young woman went into anaphylactic shock.

The Milan prosecutor’s office is considering contesting the law on administrative responsibility of institutions to the Tiramisun manufacturer. According to the first analysis, the dessert contained traces of dairy products and the 20-year-old had an allergic hypersensitivity to milk since birth. The investigation is conducted by the Nas of the Carabinieri and by the Ats (Health Protection Agency) and is coordinated by the adjunct Tiziana Siciliano and from pm Luca Gaglio. The vegan tiramisu was withdrawn from the market following a decision by the Ministry of Health due to the “presence of an allergen”, or in this case “milk proteins” not indicated on the label.

It will be completed by January 10th the autopsy on the young woman’s body. However, it will take more time for the results of the analyses quantities on the “milk proteins” present in the jar – tests entrusted to Nas – and a allergy counseling. Investigations are also underway on the presence of egg traces, to which the 20-year-old was allergic, in a mayonnaise with which a sandwich consumed by the couple was seasoned that evening. The young woman’s family has appointed lawyers to follow up the matter.