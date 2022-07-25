Home Health “Died due to sepsis from hospital infection”, cited the ASP and asked for € 1,367,700 for compensation
"Died due to sepsis from hospital infection", cited the ASP and asked for € 1,367,700 for compensation

“Died due to sepsis from hospital infection”, cited the ASP and asked for € 1,367,700 for compensation

He asked for damages of 1,367,700 euros. And he cited, before the court of Palermo, the “Buccheri La Ferla” hospital of the Sicilian capital, Ismett, the Ministry of Health and the provincial health authority of Agrigento. The woman, on her own behalf, as well as as parents of the minor heirs of the patient who has lost her life, asks to ascertain and declare the joint responsibility of the defendants in the cause of the death of the spouse. Death which occurred in January 2018. The man died due to generalized sepsis sustained by multidrug-resistant pathogens. A hospital infection presumably contracted – it has been reconstructed – at the “Buccheri La Ferla” hospital where the man was hospitalized, from 2 to 4 November 2018, on a stretcher positioned in the ward with the diagnosis of respiratory failure in a patient with ketoacidosis diabetic.

She becomes pregnant despite tubal sterilization, Asp and doctor sentenced to pay

Following the worsening of the clinical picture, the patient – for just one day and one night – was transferred to the “Giovanni Paolo II” hospital in Sciacca, and then transferred to the Ismett in Palermo until the date of death.

The provincial health company of Agrigento has decided, given that there are no elements of responsibility borne by the doctors who have treated the patient, to appear in court to defend their reasons. The next hearing was set for December 15, 2022.

“Surgery for inguinal hernia due to astrophy of the right testicle”, claimed damages

