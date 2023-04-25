Died Harry Belafonte, the myth of calypso music and civil rights was 96 years old

Harry Belafonte died yesterday at 96 in his native New York. He was born to Jamaican parents in what was then a ghetto, Harlem, he died on the Upper West Side – after nearly a century of worldwide success. In the early 1950s he beat Elvis when he became the first artist to sell a million copies with Calypso taking the Caribbean and Africa to the top of the charts. Day-O, The banana boat song, Jamaica farewellwith one single after another he makes the world dance with his unmistakable baritone voice.

Hollywood signed him up and signed him up for Carmen Jones, Island in the Sun, World‘s End, Heist Strategy. He opens his own production company with the idea of ​​developing films that interest him, didn’t want to be branded like Sammy Davis jr.

Belafonte approaches to a young preacher and civil rights activist from the South, Martin Luther Kinge start saying no to films that don’t interest him, no to parts from ‘black professor’, ‘black lawyer’, ‘black policeman’ which end up with another protagonist of the black struggle for equality, his old colleague at the American Negro Theater in Harlem in the 1940s, Sidney Poitier.

Belafonte plunges into activismin anti-segregation marches, going to Alabama to call ‘Bombingham’ the town of Birmingham where the bombings of Ku Klux Klan they were customary. Black artists and actors, in those complicated Sixties, opted for the line drawn by Poitier: to act from within the system to plant the seed of progress. Not enough for Belafonte that after the assassination of his close friend Martin Luther King he wanted to follow the funeral with an anti-racist march. Poitier said no to avoid riots, the two friends did not speak for a few years.

The FBI closely watched him from 1954 to 1981. He returns to the cinema in 1972 directed by his friend Poitier with whom he made peace, but it is a small parenthesis before the big ones appearances of old age, for Robert Altman (The Protagonists, 1994) and Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman, 2018).

Attack George W. Bush and the war in Iraq, writes books and in 2018, the second year of the Trump era, the Library of Congress honors him by including Calypso among the great American works preserved in its archive. And he celebrates his entry into the pantheon by going on TV to say that “America is corrupted by racism, it has a faulty DNA. The fight against racism will be permanent… I was at Martin’s side, and Bobby Kennedy. I am part of their legacy, as long as I live”.